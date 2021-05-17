Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Sells C$21,000.00 in Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,907,938.20.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Brad Barnett sold 12,400 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$55,428.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$49,423.50.

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total value of C$186,866.40.

RCK stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,827. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a market cap of C$227.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

