Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 5.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.83. 34,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,076,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Root by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

