Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 436.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,036 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

