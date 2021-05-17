Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

