Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.15.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$37.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$24.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

