Royal Bank of Canada Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TA. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.19.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.59. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.91%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last quarter.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

