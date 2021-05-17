Royale Finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1.61 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

