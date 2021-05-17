Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.