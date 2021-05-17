Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $25.10. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUBY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

