RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

RMBL traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

