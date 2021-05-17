Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.98

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 143081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.