RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -57.48%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.