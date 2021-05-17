Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

R has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

