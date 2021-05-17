Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

