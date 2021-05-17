Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of £657.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,484 shares of company stock worth $6,970,878.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

