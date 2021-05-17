Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 111,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.