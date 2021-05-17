salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 719,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $152,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.