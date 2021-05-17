Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.