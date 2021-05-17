Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to $25.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

