Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

SHA opened at €7.40 ($8.70) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.84.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

