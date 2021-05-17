Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

SLB stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.