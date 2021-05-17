Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

