Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.