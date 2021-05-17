Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,925. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

