Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SCHG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.85. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

