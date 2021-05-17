Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

