Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.