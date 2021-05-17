Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $301.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $222.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

