Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on CMC Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMC Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials stock opened at $154.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.49.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

