SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPNE opened at $19.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

