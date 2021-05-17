SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.