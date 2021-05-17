Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Securitas has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

