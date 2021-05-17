Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNSE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

In related news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $941,000.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

