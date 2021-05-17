ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.