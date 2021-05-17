Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of SAWLF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

