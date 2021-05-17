Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.17.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.50. 386,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$387.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

