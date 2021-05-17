Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,696. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

