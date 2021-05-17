ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

