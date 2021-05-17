Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5,070.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,084.27. 17,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,371. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.