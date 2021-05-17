Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,543.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,380.18. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

