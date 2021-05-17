Showcase (SHO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $473,804.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $473,804.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00449510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00227083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.85 or 0.01289113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00041909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

