SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

