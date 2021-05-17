Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

