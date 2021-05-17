SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Hits $767,237.41

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $767,237.41 and approximately $12,090.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.14 or 0.07743093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.49 or 0.02488659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.00642467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00201171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.00787695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00639559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00558665 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,167,958 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

