SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

SIGA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

