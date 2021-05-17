Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AAN opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

