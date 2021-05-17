Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $25.42 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

