Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $333.76 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.75 and a 12-month high of $334.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.29 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

