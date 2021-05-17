Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

