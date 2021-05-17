Signaturefd LLC Sells 168 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $437.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

